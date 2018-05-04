Eco Smart
RCIPS moves away from volunteers for search and recovery response

May 3, 2018
Joe Avary
The RCIPS is professionalising its response to in-water search and recovery response, and that means moving away from using volunteer divers.

When comic book artist Norman Lee disappeared in March 2015, the RCIPS turned to local divers for assistance in their search and recovery efforts

During previous search and recovery efforts, like the search for missing comic book artist Norman Lee in March of 2015, police assembled a team of volunteer divers to assist in search and recovery.

Exercises like this week’s search and recovery drill on the Kittiwake shipwreck are a part of the RCIPS’ initiative to build a stronger in-house dive response capacity.

“It had been very beneficial to us in the past,” said PC Richard Connolly of the volunteer assistance the RCIPS had enjoyed. “However now there is a realization, there’s a health and safety, there’s a public liability question at stake here, so if people want to become a special constable shall we say, and then wish to volunteer part of a dive team, that is covered, but as it is now we are not just going to take members of the public, we’re trying to develop our own response to it.”

This week’s Kittiwake exercise was the sixth police dive team exercise since last October when PC Connolly became qualified as a dive instructor.

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

