Rebreather diver spears invasive lionfish at 340 feet

A rebreather diver logged his deepest lionfish kill to date, bagging one of the long-spined reef pests nearly a football field’s length below the ocean’s surface.

DiveTech’s Drew McArthur culled the lionfish at a depth of 340 feet this weekend, well beyond the recreational dive limit of 130 feet.

With divers seeing fewer lionfish on our reefs, some have theorized that the invasive species may be becoming more abundant in deeper waters, but Mr. McArthur told Cayman 27 that’s not what he’s seeing down there.

“People think that when you get down there, that’s where all the lionfish are, and that’s really not the case, there are more comfortable up on the kind of like, in that 60 to 100 foot area where all the food is,” said Mr. McArthur. “There are lionfish down there, and the advantage of shooting them down there is that they have never seen people before so they’re easy to shoot.”

Some have reported deep water lionfish reaching extreme sizes.

Mr. McArthur told Cayman 27 while his deep catch was big enough for a meal, it was far from a record-breaker.

