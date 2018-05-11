Red Cross celebrates Red Cross Day all month-long

International Red Cross Day was celebrated on 8 May, but Red Cross Cayman Islands celebrate it all month.

Leaders say the organisation plays a vital role in the community. Red Cross Volunteer and Resources Manager Samantha Smith said there are 4 main arms to the Red Cross branch in Cayman.

” We have four major programmes. We have our disaster management programme, we have the thrift shop outreach community programme we also have our first aid and aquatic programme and we have our child protection and sexuality programme,” said Mrs. Smith.

Mrs. Smith said programmes like these tackle social issues that affect almost everyone.

