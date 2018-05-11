Shelter volunteers wrap up training

More than 200 Hurricane shelter volunteers from districts around Grand Cayman completed their hurricane shelter manager’s training last night (9 May.)

“Good night, radioing headquarters, calling from the Sir John A. Cumber Primary School,” said a volunteer over the radio.

Hurricane shelter volunteers kicked into action on Wednesday taking part in scenarios preparing for them for any emergency should they be called to duty.

“George town, calling George town, [this is] Sir, John A. Cumber primary school we have a situation” was heard over the communication system.

It’s part of the final leg of training for them held at the John Gray High school hall and while it is not new to Bodden Town resident Daniel Panton, he said it’s still important.

“I’m here to over-go this training, it’s a training I’ve been over going for the past 8 years and I find it very important to be apart of the rescue team,” said Mr. Panton.

He said the skills and scenarios that they ran through will help get Cayman through the Hurricane season, but he said he would like to see the training extended longer, volunteer and Cayman Youtube weather blogger Adam McDoom agrees.

“Doing it like every three months or so would make things better and any mistakes made during those times they could try again and get better at them cause that’s the only way you can get better at things is practice,” said Mr. McDoom.

Mr. McDoom said people must be prepared.

“Whether it be an average or above average season, but everybody needs to understand no matter how active the hurricane season may be, it only takes 1,” said Mr. McDoom.

Red Cross Volunteer and Resources Manager Samantha White-Smith said the lessons learned could save lives.

“If the shelter is full, what do you do, do I take this additional person or do I just stop at the number that the shelter is able to accommodate,” said Mrs. White-Smith.

“They just turned up and so we are sending out the message to find out if there is any other shelter where they can be dispatched,” said a volunteer over the radio.

