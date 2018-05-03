Eco Smart
Thieves steal charity donation boxes in Caybrew burglary

May 2, 2018
Joe Avary
Four masked men break their way into the Cayman Islands Brewery, making off with two donation boxes for local charities.

Caybrew surveilance cameras recorded the thieves as they prowled the brewery premesis. Production manager Garfield Griffiths told Cayman 27 the men gained entry to the processing area around 3:40 Tuesday (1 May) morning. The thieves ransacked an office, and stole two donation boxes containing a small amount of cash and wooden tokens intended for charities One Dog at a Time and the Cayman Alzheimer Society.

“Being so active in the community, being always there for the community, and for persons to be doing this, you know, robbing a charity? How can one rob a charity? In truth and in fact, it doesn’t get much lower than that,” said Garfield Griffiths, who told Cayman 27 he was not so much upset, but disappointed.

Caybrew is hoping someone will recognise the men in the video. They told Cayman 27 one man’s distinctive limp should be easily recognised.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call George Town police station at 949-4222, The RCIPS Confidential tip line at 949-7777, or the Miami-based call centre of CrimeStoppers at 800-8477(tips).

Joe Avary

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

