Travers: Buy Dame Hodge a ticket to Cayman

Former Cayman Finance boss Anthony Travers Thursday (10 May) makes Dame Margaret Hodge an offer he hopes she can’t refuse.

Ms. Hodge is one of the principal backers of amendments to the Sanctions and Anti-Money Laundering bill that would require Cayman and other British Overseas Territories to create a public beneficial ownership registry.



Mr. Travers is a senior partner at Travers Thorpe Alberga and he told Cayman Now host Barrie Quappe he’d foot the bill to help educate Ms. Hodge on Cayman’s financial services system.

“I think we should send Dame Hodge a first-class air ticket to the Cayman Islands immediately,” he said. “The woman clearly needs an education.”

Mr. Travers told Ms. Quappe he was serious and would follow through with the invitation.

