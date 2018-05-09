Attorney and former Head of Cayman Finance Anthony Travers sat down with Cayman 27’s Kevin Morales and Kafara Augustine tonight (8 May) to discuss the potential impact of the UK’s push to force Cayman and other Overseas Territories to create public beneficial ownership registries before December 2020.
-
Share This!
Travers weighs in on public beneficial ownership registries push
May 8, 2018
1 Min Read
You may also like
News
One injured following ETH crash
May 8, 2018
News
Dorlin Ebanks to go to trial in June
May 8, 2018
About the author
Reshma Ragoonath
Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.
Add Comment
You must log in to post a comment.