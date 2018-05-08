Eco Smart
Hurley’s Media Sales
Let's Talk Sports Sports

UEFA Champions League Finals preview with The Baron and The Yarn

May 8, 2018
Add Comment
Jordan Armenise
1 Min Read

After Mathew Ian Sloane’s beloved Liverpool defeated AS Roma to reach their first UEFA Champions League final since 2007, we sit down with The Baron himself and former Football Focus co-host Matt Yarnell to discuss whether the Reds have a chance against the two-time defending champions Real Madrid, looking for their 4th title in five years.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Tanya’s Kitchen
Eclipze – Mother’s Day
Clean Gas
Kirk Freeport – May
Rubis – Think Tank
Hurley’s Media Sales
Eco Smart

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: