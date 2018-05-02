UK pushes OTs on public Beneficial Ownership registries: Premier says Cayman’s options are on the table

The UK says it will seek to force Cayman and other Overseas Territories to create public beneficial ownership registries by 2020, meaning the names of anyone who owns companies or assets in the Cayman Islands will be made public.

The announcement came in the UK Parliament’s afternoon session (1 May.)

Foreign Office Minister Sir Alan Duncan told the House the UK Government would not oppose a Labour-led amendment to the Sanctions and Anti-Money Laundering Bill.

That amendment orders the creation of public beneficial ownership registries in all 14 overseas territories, but not Crown Dependencies, by 2020 or face the UK government imposing it.

“We do not want to legislate directly for them nor do we want to risk damaging our long-standing constitutional arrangements which respects their autonomy. However, we have listened to the strength of feeling in this House on this issue and accept that it is the without a doubt the majority view of this House that the overseas territories should have public registers ahead of it becoming the international standard as set by the Financial Action Taskforce,” said Sir. Duncan.

Tonight (1 May) Financial Services Minister Hon. Tara Rivers and Chamber President Paul Byles weighed in on the developing story.

Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin, in a statement today on the issue said, “Government is keeping all options on the table including a legal challenge to the amendment.

He said the amendment violates accepted and conventional constitutional relationships between the UK and the Cayman Islands.

“The Cayman Islands has its own democratically elected government and is not represented in the UK Parliament. The actions of the House of Commons in seeking to legislate for the Cayman Islands amount to constitutional overreach and are reminiscent of the worst injustices of a bygone era of colonial despotism.”

Mr. Byles, in a Chamber statement this afternoon said, “The Parliament has shown no regard for the potential negative economic impact of requiring the territories to implement public registries ahead of this being a global standard when many other countries are not currently required to do so.”

