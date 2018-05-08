Eco Smart
Hurley’s Media Sales
Sports

Walton 2nd in 400m, 9th in 200m at 2018 FHSAA State Championships

May 7, 2018
Add Comment
Jordan Armenise
1 Min Read

Cayman’s Jamal Walton of Miramar High School settled for second place in the boys 400-metres finals at the 2018 Florida High School Athletics Association (FHSAA) State Championships 4th-5th May at the University of North Florida’s Hodges Stadium.

Walton, 19, was on track to defend his title as state champion, leading for the entire race until Piper High School’s DaeQwan Butler surged ahead in the final 40 metres for the victory with a time of 46.55 seconds. Walton’s 47.10 seconds was slightly slower than his preliminary time of 46.40 seconds.

In the 200 metre finals, Walton placed 9th overall with a time of 23.90 seconds. In the preliminary heats, Walton posted a time of 21.84 seconds. Walton also competed in the boys 4×400 metre relay but backed out after the prelims due to a sore hamstring.

Just a few weeks ago, Walton took first place at the Florida High School Athletics Association (FHSAA) Class 4A Regional Championships (26 April) in both the 200 metres (21.93) and 400 metres (46.56).

 

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport – May
Clean Gas
Eclipze – Mother’s Day
Tanya’s Kitchen
Rubis – Think Tank
Hurley’s Media Sales
Eco Smart

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: