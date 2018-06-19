19-year-old son arrested in North Side killing

The 19-year-old son of a man believed to be stabbed to death in North Side on Friday (8 June) remains in custody as police launch a murder investigation.
The victim is 66-year-old Timothy Rivers. Police believe mister rivers was stabbed to death on Friday morning. Police released more details of the killing Saturday (9 June) morning.
They said just after 11:20 Friday morning, police and other emergency personnel were dispatched to a report of a man found unresponsive and bleeding at a location off Hutland road.
Mr. Rivers was pronounced dead on the scene. Up to airtime no charges were laid against Mr. Rivers’ son.
