The middle east’s largest private equity firm has filed a petition in the Cayman Islands asking the court to appoint PWC as provisional liquidators for the company.

Dubai-based company Abraaj is trying to stem the fallout with major investors like the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

Creditors seek to wind up the company for non-payment after a row over how the US $1 billion health care fund uses its money.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print