Crime News

2 public officials arrested in Anti-Corruption Commission probe

June 19, 2018
Kevin Morales
A pair of public officials have been arrested in connection with an ongoing Anti-Corruption Commission probe. 

Two men — 48- and 57-years old, respectively — were arrested Tuesday morning (19 June) on suspicion of bribery of a public officer, fraud on the government, breach of trust and false claims by public officers, according to a statement from the ACC. Both men are from George Town.

The men have been detained at the Fairbanks Detention Centre for questioning. 

The ACC did not issue any further details, citing the ongoing investigation. 

Kevin Morales

Kevin Morales

Cayman 27 News Director Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

