One Department of Environment conservation officer is currently under investigation for misconduct.

That investigation is one of two probes launched at the DOE this year according to information released to Cayman 27 through a Freedom of Information request. A total of 6 DOE employees were placed under the microscope over the last three years, 3 conservation officers and 3 staff members.

To read the full FOI click here.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print