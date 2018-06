Six people received minor injuries in a two-vehicle collision on Sunday (10 June) on Shamrock Road.

One vehicle flipped on its side and the other slightly damaged. According to the RCIPS the collision happened at around 5.30 p.m. Police say six people were taken to the Cayman Islands hospital for treatment. Officials at the scene told Cayman 27 4 of the people involved in the crash are believed to be tourists.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print