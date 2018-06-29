Kaaboo – Tickets on Sale Now
Builder’s Expo 2018
CICC World Cup
Bracket Challenge
News

A poem for the butterflies

June 29, 2018
Add Comment
Joe Avary
1 Min Read

They come out in huge numbers and go who knows where.

They bob and they weave in two’s and threes and chase one another through lots of our trees.

They flitter they flutter like a ballerina’s dance and go forwards and backwards doing THEIR dance.

They live with abandon and keep moving along but wait when they hit water are they finally gone?

Me thinks no as before you can say bye here they come again for a second fly by.

They fly in twos low and high but some take a break in the bushes close by.

Enjoy them my people as their time is so short, so salute them as they fly by in groups as if on parade.

Salute them again as they wave goodbye as sadly they know when its their time to die.

– Peter Milburn

About the author

View All Posts
Joe Avary

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Tanya’s Kitchen
Eclipze Generic
Clean Gas
Kirk Freeport – June
Hurley’s Media Sales
Eco Smart
Kaaboo – Tickets on Sale Now

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: