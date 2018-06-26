Kaaboo – Tickets on Sale Now
News

Accused drug runners appear in court

June 25, 2018
Jevaughnie Ebanks
Two men accused of importing nearly 250 lbs of ganja into Cayman appear in court.

38-year-old Jonathan Moore and 24-year-old Nickaurthor Sanderson made their initial court appearances on Monday (25 June.)

Police said on Saturday (23 June) evening, officers intercepted a boat off East End after observing two men offloading several packages from it.

The men were arrested and later charged with possession of ganja, possession of ganja with intent to supply and being concerned with the importation of ganja.

They will next appear in court 12 July.

Jevaughnie Ebanks

