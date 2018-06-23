Alleged child abductor appears in court

A West Bay man appears in court accused of attempting to abduct two girls.

Today 37-year-old Sean Scott appeared in Summary Court charged with attempted abduction and criminal trespass. The charges stem from a 13 May incident.

According to police it happened at an address on West Bay Road, near Piper Way. Officers were called to that area after a man was reportedly interacting inappropriately with two young girls.

Mr. Scott was arrested on the evening of 13 May for that incident. He was remanded into custody after his court appearance today.

