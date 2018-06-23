Kaaboo – Tickets on Sale Now
Builder’s Expo 2018
Bracket Challenge
Crime News

Alleged child abductor appears in court

June 22, 2018
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

A West Bay man appears in court accused of attempting to abduct two girls.

Today 37-year-old Sean Scott appeared in Summary Court charged with attempted abduction and criminal trespass. The charges stem from a 13 May incident.
According to police it happened at an address on West Bay Road, near Piper Way. Officers were called to that area after a man was reportedly interacting inappropriately with two young girls.
Mr. Scott was arrested on the evening of 13 May for that incident. He was remanded into custody after his court appearance today.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Clean Gas
Tanya’s Kitchen
Kirk Freeport – June
Eclipze Generic
Hurley’s Media Sales
Eco Smart
Kaaboo – Tickets on Sale Now

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: