Amnesty nets 11 guns, 442 rounds of ammunition

With days to the end of the of the RCIPS’ gun amnesty, Police Superintendent, Brad Ebanks says there are no plans to continue the initiative past its Saturday (30 June) deadline.

A release from the RCIPS says so far, 11 guns have been turned in, along with 442 rounds of ammunition.

The police are reminding the public that the weapons can be turned in to the George Town, Bodden Town and West Bay stations, from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. for the remainder of the amnesty period.

