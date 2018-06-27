Kaaboo – Tickets on Sale Now
Builder’s Expo 2018
CICC World Cup
Bracket Challenge
News

Amnesty nets 11 guns, 442 rounds of ammunition

June 26, 2018
Add Comment
nataliebriggs
1 Min Read

With days to the end of the of the RCIPS’ gun amnesty, Police Superintendent, Brad Ebanks says there are no plans to continue the initiative past its Saturday (30 June) deadline.

A release from the RCIPS says so far, 11 guns have been turned in, along with 442 rounds of ammunition.

The police are reminding the public that the weapons can be turned in to the George Town, Bodden Town and West Bay stations, from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. for the remainder of the amnesty period.

 

 

About the author

View All Posts

nataliebriggs

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Eclipze Generic
Kirk Freeport – June
Clean Gas
Tanya’s Kitchen
Hurley’s Media Sales
Eco Smart
Kaaboo – Tickets on Sale Now

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: