Crime News

As gun amnesty nears end: One pastor prayers more guns are turned in

June 20, 2018
Reshma Ragoonath
With just under 10 days left in the RCIPS gun amnesty one pastor says he’s praying more people come forward to help police get guns off the streets.
Pastor Garett Haylock says he’s officiated in three gun-related deaths in recent times and knows firsthand the pain those families went through.
He is urging those with illegal guns and those who know people with illegal guns to work with the police.
“Let us do not have a repeat or anything that you can do to as a responsible citizen to make sure that we do not have a reoccurrence do your part for yourself, peace of mind, as well as, to help the community,” said Pastor Haylock.
Pastor Haylock of the Church of God in West Bay is one the clergymen involved in the amnesty efforts and he said he is ready to help those with illegal firearms turn the weapons in safely to police.

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

