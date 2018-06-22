Athletics: Domestic Track & Field season wraps with CIAA Nationals

Seven clubs took to the track this past weekend (15-16 June) for the Cayman Islands Athletics Association (CIAA) Junior & Senior National Championships.

Leading the podium was Mustang Track Club with 24 first place finishes, followed by Falcon Athletics (9) Hy Tech Tigers (5) and 345 Athletics Club.

Running unattached was 18-year-old Rasheem Brown. Brown finished first in the Boys Under-20 100 metre dash with a time of 11.35 seconds. Brown also ran the 110 metre hurdles uncontested for a time of 14.46 seconds.

“I got a good start, I didn’t get the time I wanted, it wasn’t perfect but came out to run a fast time.”

Falcon Athletics Jaden Francis took both the Girls Under-17 100-and 200-metres. Francis, 15, said on Friday her 100 metre dash of 13.13 seconds was a

“I just came out here to run, not looking for a time in the 100-metres. Hoping to PB in the 200-metres.”

In the 100, Francis ran against CARIFTA teammate Dannieka Lyn. Francis ran solo for a time of 25.78 seconds.

Here is a look at wins by event at the 2018 CIAA National Championships:

1st Mustang Track Club (24)

2nd Falcon Athletics (9)

T3 345 Athletics Club (5)

T3 Hy Tech Tigers (5)

5th Red Bay Primary (4)

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

