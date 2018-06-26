Kaaboo – Tickets on Sale Now
Athletics: Superville takes 2018 Olympic Day 5K, Hider top female

June 25, 2018
Jordan Armenise
345 Athletics Club Levi Superville took the 2018 Olympic Day 5K Walk Run Saturday (23 June) in this the year 60th year. Cayman Islands Olympic Committee President Donald McLean says the day is a reminder of the impact sports can have.

“Sports has proven develop youngsters in a very positive way. Competing in sports breaks down all barriers, whether it be racial, financial, it brings people together.”

The race saw 165 crossed the finish line. Superville, 14, finished in a time of 17 minutes, 55 seconds. Course record holder Marius Acker finished second (19:28), while Sean Lilley took third (19:31). Top female on the day was 345 AC’s Ava Hider (19:54) who placed sixth.

McLean added Olympic Day, which is celebrated by all 206 National Olympic Committees around the world to get active and learn about Olympic values.

“We celebrate togetherness, peace, understanding, using sport to build better communities.”

 
