Sports

Athletics: ‘The Rocket’ takes top honors at 43rd Northwest Classic

June 13, 2018
Jordan Armenise
1 Min Read

Cayman’s top amateur hurdler Rasheem Brown won Most Valuable Performer for Boys 17-18 at the 43rd Northwest Track and Field Classic held (8-10 June) in Miami’s Ansin Sports Complex.

Brown, 18, finished first place in both the 110-metre hurdles (13.90) and the 100-metres (11.13) while running in the 4×100-metre relay where Cayman’s Hy-Tech Tigers placed second (45.91).

“I am really happy with my performance. I didn’t achieve the time I wanted in the 100-metres or hurdles but it’s up to me now to stay focused, be patience, run more races and run faster times.”

Here is a look at some other standout performance from Cayman’s Hy-Tech Tigers at the 43rd Northwest Track and Field Classic:

Shot Put Girls 13-14
1st Dawkins, Yanelli 9.20m
 
Boys Open 4×100
1st Hy-Tech ‘A’ 45.89
 
Boys Open 200m Dash
3rd Williams, Brandon 22.17
Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

