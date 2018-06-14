Athletics: ‘The Rocket’ takes top honors at 43rd Northwest Classic

Cayman’s top amateur hurdler Rasheem Brown won Most Valuable Performer for Boys 17-18 at the 43rd Northwest Track and Field Classic held (8-10 June) in Miami’s Ansin Sports Complex.
Brown, 18, finished first place in both the 110-metre hurdles (13.90) and the 100-metres (11.13) while running in the 4×100-metre relay where Cayman’s Hy-Tech Tigers placed second (45.91).
“I am really happy with my performance. I didn’t achieve the time I wanted in the 100-metres or hurdles but it’s up to me now to stay focused, be patience, run more races and run faster times.”
Here is a look at some other standout performance from Cayman’s Hy-Tech Tigers at the 43rd Northwest Track and Field Classic:
