Athletics: Walton named Broward 4A-3A Boys Track Athlete of the Year

19-year-old Jamal Walton has been named Broward County 4A-3A Large School Boys Track and Field Athlete of the Year for the second year in a row by Florida’s Sun Sentinel.

Slowed by a hamstring injury in 2018, the Cayman Islands 200-and 400-metre national record holder still managed second overall at the 2018 Florida High School Athletics Association (FHSAA) State Championships. For the season, he won Florida’s district and regional titles in both distances.

Walton’s season best quarter-mile of 45.42 seconds at March’s Hurrican Invitational was tops for American High School’s in 2018. In April, Walton committed to attend Texas A & M University.

