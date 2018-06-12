Basketball: Cayman Classic releases bracket for second annual NCAA tournament

The bracket has been released for the second annual Cayman Islands Classic basketball tournament. The NCAA men’s preseason tournament, which tips off on November 19th will see Akron facing Clemson in the opening match at noon. The Georgia Bulldogs will take on Illinois State

at 2:30 pm, while St. Bonaventure will face Georgia State at 5:00 pm. In the final game of the opening round, Boise State takes on Creighton at 7:30 pm.

Georgia State, Clemson, St. Bonaventure and Creighton each qualified for the NCAA tournament this past year. Clemson advanced through to the Sweet 16, finishing the season as the 15th-ranked team in the United States.

The 2018 Cayman Islands Classic runs November 19th-21st at John Gray High School.

