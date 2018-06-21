Basketball: Lady Warriors take fourth straight CIBA title in two game sweep

Hannah Parchment scored 16 points, 3 blocks, 2 rebounds and 1 assist for the Tribe Tattoo Lady Warriors in game two of the 2018 Cayman Islands Basketball Association (CIBA) Women’s Finals in a 45-42 win over the National Cement Islands Tuesday (19 June) clinching the league title.

“It’s exciting, they’ve been hyping this since the league started. That’s all they wanted was another championship so I’m glad I was able to help them.”

Regular season MVP Courtisha Ebanks was named Finals MVP with a two game total of 28 points, 18 rebounds, 6 blocks, 5 steals and 2 assists for the Warriors. They’ve now won four straight CIBA Women’s Championships.

With the score 22-21 Warriors to end the first half, the Islanders kept pace with help from 2018 Rookie of the Year Oniessha Cayasso who torched the defending champs for 17 points, 7 rebounds. 5 blocks and 2 assists. With the score tied 31-31 heading into the fourth, the Islanders led for chunks of the final frame. Head Coach Collin Anglin said his team was put to the test.

“They made us work for every single thing, we had to earn it. We’ve never trailed for that amount of time. It was a different type of challenge where our ladies had to keep their composure, so it was the first real test that we had all season.”

Parchment agreed the game was got chippy in the fourth with the Islanders threatening to take the three game series to a deciding game Sunday.

“The fourth quarter was frustrating because we were tied when we were expected to be up. I think because the team was so supportive, it helped keep us on track, and motivate us with all the aggression that was going on.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

