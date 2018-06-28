Beach Bay hotel named, Mandarin Oriental Hotel coming to Cayman

The Mandarin Oriental Hotel is heading to Beach Bay in Bodden Town.

This morning (27 June) Tourism Minister Hon. Moses Kirkconnell announced the Hong-Kong based hotel chain will be taking management of the 67-acre project at St. James point.

It’s the first five-star hotel brand outside of Seven-Mile beach. He said the beachfront resort will feature 100 rooms and 89 branded residences.

The hotel is scheduled to open in 2021.

