BREAKING: Armed robbery at Cayman National Bank

June 9, 2018
Reshma Ragoonath
Armed robbers made off with an undisclosed sum of money this morning (9 June) after a hold-up at Cayman National Bank.
Police say a single gunshot was fired during the incident, which occurred at the Elgin Avenue, George Town bank just before 12:30 a.m.
According to an RCIPS statement issued a short while ago, officers responded to a report that two masked men armed with guns robbed a security guard of two money bags containing cash.
They say the amount and currency of the stolen cash are unknown at this time. Police say during the incident, the robbers smashed the windscreen of the vehicle that was used to transport the money and they also fired a shot.
They say no arrests have been made at this time.
The matter is under police investigation.
Do check back for updates on this developing story.
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

