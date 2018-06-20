Kaaboo – Tickets on Sale Now
BREAKING: Collision slows morning commute

June 20, 2018
Kevin Morales
Traffic remains backed up in areas of Georgetown Wednesday (20 June) morning after a two car collision.

The smash happened at the intersection of Smith Road and Huldah Avenue.

The Cayman Islands Fire Service and Royal Cayman Islands Police Service are on scene.

Traffic coming into George Town is backed up on the Bobby Thompson Way to the Linford Pierson Highway. Motorist may experience heavier than normal traffic on Crewe Road heading into Georgetown as well.

Cayman 27 will update this page with more information as it becomes available.

Kevin Morales

Kevin Morales

Cayman 27 News Director Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

