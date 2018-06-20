BREAKING: Collision slows morning commute

Traffic remains backed up in areas of Georgetown Wednesday (20 June) morning after a two car collision.

The smash happened at the intersection of Smith Road and Huldah Avenue.

The Cayman Islands Fire Service and Royal Cayman Islands Police Service are on scene.

Traffic coming into George Town is backed up on the Bobby Thompson Way to the Linford Pierson Highway. Motorist may experience heavier than normal traffic on Crewe Road heading into Georgetown as well.

Cayman 27 will update this page with more information as it becomes available.

