Breaking: Governor Choudhury recalled to UK, now under investigation

H.E. Governor Anwar Choudhury has been temporarily recalled to the UK. He is now under investigation by the Foreign and Commonwealth Office.

According to a statement issued a short while ago by Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin the Governor was “temporarily withdrawn” to investigate a number of complaints leveled against him.

The nature of the complaints nor if they relate to his Cayman posting have not been released.

Governor Choudhury was sworn in as Cayman’s Governor on 26 March. The career diplomat was last posted in Peru.

The Premier, in his statement today (13 June) says Mr. Choudhury is currently in the UK for the Foreign and Commonwealth Office investigation.

“While this development was unforeseen and is most unfortunate, I am confident that it will not affect the continued good governance of the Cayman Islands,” the Premier assured.

The Premier, who is also in London for Constitutional talks, says last evening (12 June) he was invited to the House of Lords to meet with Lord Ahmad, Minister of State for the Overseas Territories, while there he was formally advised of the Governor’s withdrawal.

Mr. McLaughlin says Lord Ahmad indicated the investigation is likely to last 4 – 6 weeks.

“The minister insisted that no further details could be provided at this stage and indicated that the Foreign and Commonwealth Office did not intend to make a public statement regarding the matter,” the Premier’s statement reads.

The Premier says during this period the Deputy Governor, Hon. Franz Manderson, MBE, JP will act as Governor.

He added that he has spoke to the Acting Governor who confirmed that he had been similarly advised and that he was in post and he had briefed Chief Officers.

The Premier says the Speaker, the Cabinet, the Government Caucus and the Leader of Opposition have been all notified of this development.

