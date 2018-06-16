Kaaboo – Tickets on Sale Now
Crime News

BREAKING: Man arrested following stabbing outside nightclub

June 16, 2018
Kevin Morales
1 Min Read

A man remains in police custody following a stabbing early Saturday (16 June) outside a George Town nightclub.

A 21-year-old man was found with multiple stab wounds around 1 a.m. in a parking lot near Margaritaville, on Harbour Drive, according to a police statement.

They say emergency responders administered first aid and took the victim to hospital, where he remains in serious but stable condition.

A man was subsequently arrested and remains in custody while the investigation continues.

The police are appealing for witnesses to this offence and the events that led up to it and anyone with information is asked to contact George Town CID on 949 4222.

Alternatively, anonymous tips regarding this alleged assault can be provided directly to the RCIPS via our Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or via our website at www.rcips.ky/submit-a-tip. Tips can also be submitted via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online at the link: https://www.tipsubmit.com/WebTips.aspx?AgencyID=681.

Cayman 27 News Director Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

