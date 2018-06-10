Kaaboo – Tickets on Sale Now
News

Breaking: 6 hurt in Bodden Town collision

June 10, 2018
Reshma Ragoonath
Six people are sent to the Cayman Islands Hospital following a two vehicle collision in Bodden Town this afternoon (10 June.)

An RCIPS statement issued a short while ago says the incident happened at around 5.30 p.m. on Shamrock Road in Lower Valley.

Police say the 6 people were taken to the hospital for treatment for what is believed to be minor injuries. Police say the roadway was partially blocked, but it’s is currently being cleared.

Officials at the scene said 4 of the people involved in the crash are believed to be tourists.

Do check back for updates on this developing story as we will have more when details come to hand.

 

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

