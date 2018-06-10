Breaking: 6 hurt in Bodden Town collision

B1B9B91B-6321-49BB-A975-B3CC180C407A

Six people are sent to the Cayman Islands Hospital following a two vehicle collision in Bodden Town this afternoon (10 June.)

An RCIPS statement issued a short while ago says the incident happened at around 5.30 p.m. on Shamrock Road in Lower Valley.

Police say the 6 people were taken to the hospital for treatment for what is believed to be minor injuries. Police say the roadway was partially blocked, but it’s is currently being cleared.

Officials at the scene said 4 of the people involved in the crash are believed to be tourists.

Do check back for updates on this developing story as we will have more when details come to hand.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

