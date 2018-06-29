Kaaboo – Tickets on Sale Now
Bullseye or bust: Cayman National Darts takes aim at 2018 Caribbean Championships

June 28, 2018
Jordan Armenise
The bar has been set high for Cayman’s 15 Darts Nationals, and 2016 Caribbean men’s runner-up Hank ‘The Hammer’ Ebanks says this squad has the talent to win it all.

“This year, I think we have some younger players. I think we are going to be up to date, and be ready for them.”

The team is led by former national player and first year Head Coach Ramjeet Jerrybandan. His goals for the team are lofty.

“Our goal is to bring home a number of trophies. We want to bring home the male champion of the Caribbean, we want to bring home the female Caribbean champion, and we want to bring home the best team in the Caribbean.”

17-year-old 2016 Caribbean Youth runner-up Adrian Anglin says he wants to follow in the footsteps of 2014 Youth champion Arek Archibold and become just the second Caymanian to win.

“This is my last tournament as a youth player, so I really want to make my mark and get that championship for the island.”

Cayman has seen three men’s champion in the programs history:Franklin Coleman (1991), Earl Smith (2004) and Edsell Haylock (2008). Coach Jerrybandan says he’s put the team in a position to succeed.

“This year, I think the guys wanted a more structured approach to the training. That’s what I am very good at, so they asked me to come in and bring the team together.”

For domestic women’s champion Rosyln De Guzman,  her third Caribbean Championships will be her last. As she says goodbye to Cayman, she hopes to leave on a high.

“This is my last chance so I am going to do all my best to be there in the championships, and to help this team for the Cayman Islands.”

High hopes for all, as the team aims for bullseye or bust.

Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

