Bus crashes into building

June 21, 2018
Kevin Morales
The wheels on this bus have stopped going round and round.

A tour bus crashed into a building Thursday (21 June), according to a police statement.

It happened around 8 a.m. along the Esterley Tibbetts Highway.

Police say the bus left the road and drove onto the Grand Pavilion property, causing damage to a store-room and a vehicle parked there.

The driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Kevin Morales

Cayman 27 News Director Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

