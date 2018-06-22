Bus crashes into building

<iframe id=”ls_embed_1529636529″ src=”https://livestream.com/accounts/3763042/events/5283549/videos/176663102/player?width=640&height=360&enableInfo=true&defaultDrawer=&autoPlay=true&mute=false” width=”640″ height=”360″ frameborder=”0″ scrolling=”no” allowfullscreen>

The wheels on this bus have stopped going round and round.

A tour bus crashed into a building Thursday (21 June), according to a police statement.

It happened around 8 a.m. along the Esterley Tibbetts Highway.

Police say the bus left the road and drove onto the Grand Pavilion property, causing damage to a store-room and a vehicle parked there.

The driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

