Bush gives green light for PAC Ahearn contempt motion

It’s a green light for the Public Accounts Committee’s contempt motion against Health Ministry Chief Officer Jennifer Ahearn.

Today (20 June) PAC Chairman Hon. Ezzard Miller confirmed House Speaker Hon. McKeeva Bush has approved the motion paving the way for it to be added to the Order Paper at the next sitting of the Legislative Assembly.

It’s something Mr. Miller said he is looking forward to.

“I expect to use my two hours in moving the motion and my two hours in winding up so the public will have the whole picture,” Mr. Miller said. The motion relates to Ms. Ahearn’s testimony on the Dental and Medical Council before the PAC in March. The motion is seeking to have the House refer the matter to the Director of Public Prosecutions Office to determine if she should be charged with an offence, possibly perjury.

The LA resumes on 27 June.

