News

Business owners have until 30 June to file details

June 18, 2018
Kevin Morales
1 Min Read

Local business owners have two weeks left to file their company details. They have until 30 June to file their beneficial ownership information with Government’s general registry.

Once filed, the information will be stored on the Cayman Islands Government’s centralised beneficial ownership platform.

This is not to be confused with the recent law changes in the UK. Those require overseas territories to create public beneficial ownership registries by 20-20.

This centralized platform is only for government and law enforcement agencies seeking information.

