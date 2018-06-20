Kaaboo – Tickets on Sale Now
Cayman Islands weather forecast: 19-20 June

June 19, 2018
Joe Avary
Synopsis:

 

Light easterly winds and smooth to slight seas will continue across the Cayman area for the next 24 hours in association with a weak ridge of high pressure. Radar images show isolated showers south of Grand Cayman moving west.
 
 
 
 

  • Tue

    Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of afternoon showers.

    89°F
    78°F
    FORECAST

    Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of afternoon showers.

    WINDS

    Easterly 5 to 10 knots.

    SEA STATE

    Slight with wave heights of 1 to 3 feet.

  • Wed

    Partly cloudy skies with a 20% chance of showers.

    90°F
    78°F
    FORECAST

    Partly cloudy skies with a 20% chance of showers.

    WINDS

    Easterly at 5 to 10 knots

    SEA STATE

    Slight with wave heights of 1 to 3 feet.

  • Thu

    Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers.

    88°F
    75°F
    FORECAST

    Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers.

    WINDS

    East to southeast at 10 to 15 knots.

    SEA STATE

    Slight with wave heights of 1 to 3 feet.

  • Fri

    Cloudy skies with a 40% chance of showers and possible thunder.

    88°F
    76°F
    FORECAST

    Cloudy skies with a 40% chance of showers and possible thunder.

    WINDS

    East to southeast at 10 to 15 knots.

    SEA STATE

    Slight to moderate with wave heights of 2 to 4 feet.

  • Sat

    Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers.

    88°F
    76°F
    FORECAST

    Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers.

    WINDS

    East to southeast 5 to 10 knots.

    SEA STATE

    Slight with wave heights of 1 to 3 feet.

 

About the author

Joe Avary

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

