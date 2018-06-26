Kaaboo – Tickets on Sale Now
Cayman Islands weather forecast: 25-26 June

June 25, 2018
Joe Avary
2 Min Read

Synopsis:

 

Isolated showers along with possible thunder activity are expected over the next 24 hours as a tropical wave moves across the Cayman area. Radar images show isolated showers in and around the Cayman Islands moving west.
 
 
 
 

  • Mon

    Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers and some thunder.

    88°F
    78°F
    FORECAST

    Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers and some thunder.

    WINDS

    East to southeast 10 to 15 knots.

    SEA STATE

    Moderate with wave heights of 3 to 5 feet.

  • Tue

    Partly cloudy skies with cloudy spells and a 30% chance of showers.

    89°F
    78°F
    FORECAST

    Partly cloudy skies with cloudy spells and a 30% chance of showers.

    WINDS

    Easterly 10 to 15 knots.

    SEA STATE

    Moderate with wave heights of 3 to 5 feet.

  • Wed

    Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers.

    89°F
    78°F
    FORECAST

    Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers.

    WINDS

    Easterly at 10 to 15 knots today, 5 to 10 knots tonight.

    SEA STATE

    Slight to moderate with wave heights of 2 to 4 feet.

  • Thu

    Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers.

    89°F
    78°F
    FORECAST

    Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers.

    WINDS

    East to northeast at 10 to 15 knots, 5 to 10 knots tonight.

    SEA STATE

    Slight to moderate with wave heights of 2 to 4 feet.

  • Fri

    Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers.

    89°F
    76°F
    FORECAST

    Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers.

    WINDS

    East to southeast at 10 to 15 knots.

    SEA STATE

    Slight to moderate with wave heights of 2 to 4 feet.

 

Joe Avary

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

