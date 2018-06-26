Cayman marks free HIV testing week

The Health Services Authority (HSA), the Cayman Aids Foundation (CAF), and the Cayman Islands Red Cross (CIRC) are once again joining forces to coordinate activities to mark HIV testing week.

HSA STI and HIV Coordinator, Laura Elniski, said that Cayman has been participating in the regional celebration of the occasion.

“This is the 11th year Cayman has been a part of the regional and national testing which is the 27 June and we have always expanded to cover the entire week,” said Ms. Elniski.

Free HIV test can be done at the George Town Hospital or district clinics.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

