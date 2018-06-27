Kaaboo – Tickets on Sale Now
Builder’s Expo 2018
Bracket Challenge
Crime News

Charges in teen’s drowning, former Bonaventure worker in court

June 26, 2018
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

A man makes his initial court appearance today (26 June) in connection with the 2015 drowning death of a 14-year-old boy.
65-year-old Michael Anthony Stewart appeared in Summary Court on a summons for manslaughter and child cruelty charges. The charges stem from Risco Batten’s death back in 2015.
Mr.Batten died while on a supervised day trip with the Bonaventure boys home in late November.
He was part of a group of four students and two supervisors taking part in activities at South Sound Cemetery beach.
Mr. Stewart was bailed. The case was moved to Grand Court. He will appear there on 20 July.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport – June
Eclipze Generic
Clean Gas
Tanya’s Kitchen
Hurley’s Media Sales
Eco Smart
Kaaboo – Tickets on Sale Now

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: