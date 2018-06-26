Choudhury investigation ongoing: UK paper claims allegations of bullying made

The deafening silence from the Governor’s Office on the investigation into complaints against H.E. Governor Anwar Choudhury continues.

This is even after one UK news outlet claimed Mr. Choudhury was withdrawn from Cayman over allegations of bullying and misconduct.

Saturday night (23 June) news broke in the UK media that Governor Choudhury was being investigated for bullying staff and alleged domestic incidents involving female relatives.

The allegations were contained in a UK Mail online article. That article pointed to very specific instances, including allegations that Mr. Choudhury asked a nanny for a massage and that he had a drunken dispute with his mother-in-law. It’s important to note the article does not contain any confirmed information or on-the-record information. The only attribution is to unnamed sources in Cayman and Britain. Lips are still sealed on this matter. When the UK story broke we reached out to Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin for comment. He did not respond.

Today (25 June) we reached out to both the Foreign and Commonwealth Office and the Governor’s Office on the issue. There was no reply from the FCO, but the Governor’s Office issued a one-liner statement simply saying, “As this is an ongoing investigation, the Governor’s Office is unable to make any comments at this stage.” It’s nearing two weeks since Premier McLaughlin announced the governor was temporarily withdrawn on 12 June.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

