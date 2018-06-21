Choudhury recall hits 1 week mark and still no word on investigation

It’s been one week since H.E. Governor Hon. Anwar Choudhury was recalled to the UK for an investigation into complaints made against him.

But we are no closer to knowing what those complaints involve nor do we know who is investigating the matter.

Today (20 June) we reached out to the Governor’s Office for an update and they declined saying there was nothing they could add at this stage.

The Foreign and Commonwealth Office was no different in their response with their spokesperson repeating the Office’s initial response to queries.

“Anwar Choudhury, Governor of the Cayman Islands, has been temporarily withdrawn from his post to allow the FCO to investigate a number of complaints against him. It is inappropriate to comment further while an investigation is ongoing,” said the FCO spokesperson.

According to House Speaker Hon. McKeeva Bush it’s an unprecedented situation. In a recent interview the veteran MLA said in the short time Mr. Choudhury was here he made an impact on Caymanians.

“He endeared himself to Caymanians and Caymanians had begun to endear themselves to him and I thought he was a very nice man. Like everything else, you’ve got to wait to see because they are all guided by and given instruction from the Foreign and Commonwealth Office so let’s wait to see,” said Mr. Bush.

Deputy Governor Hon. Franz Manderson will be acting Governor until the probe is completed. It’s expected to last 4 to 6 weeks.

