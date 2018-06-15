CI Little League: Digicel wins AA Division Championship

Strong pitching from team MVP Chad Murphy led Digicel to the AA Division championship Saturday (9 June) in a 9-7 win over Logic in the Cayman Islands Little League.

Logic’s Louie Ch’ng homered in the loss, while Digicel’s Toby Johns and Jadon Jimenez hit one home run each.

“Our team plays as a team, there’s no individuals, it’s a team effort” said Murphy.

Coach Doug Murphy said it was a rewarding season.

“It feels great, it was a really neat season. We had some boys who came out committed in every game, kids listened really well and gave their best every game. This was a fun team to coach” said Murphy.

Here is a look at the AA Division honors for the 2017-2018 Cayman Islands Little League season:

DIGICEL

All Stars

Toby Johns

Lachlin Lambert

Chad Murphy

Lucas Jimenez

Jadon Jimenez

Isaiah Whittaker

Sportsmanship Award

Jon-Paul Miller

Most Improved

Antwan Mcfield

Team MVP

Chad Murphy

LOGIC

All Stars

Michael Santiago

Louie Ch’ng

Justin Parsons

Aiden Powery

Kaden Hiryok

Zion Lawrence

Sportsmanship Award

Stephanie Menko

Most Improved

Connor Finch

Team MVP

Michael Santiago

ENCOMPASS

All Stars

Brodey McComb

Dylan Bergman

Cameron Kline

Chad Powell

Wills Dolbeare

Walker Riley

Sportsmanship Award

Rio Windsor

Most Improved

Holt Riley

Team MVP

Neil McComb

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

