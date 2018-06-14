CI Little League: Massias’ two home runs lead Cayman Water to Pony Championship

Russell Massias smacked two home runs Saturday (9 June) to lead Cayman Water over undefeated Greenlight RE 11-6 in the Cayman Islands Little League Pony Division Championships.

Massias opened the first inning with a two-run homer to give Cayman Water a 3-0 lead. Greenlight responded as Matthew Bornikowsky and Naquon Forbes drove in RBI’s to cut the lead to 3-2.

The Cayman Water bats exploded in the second, including Massias’ second homer and Cooper Nelson first to extend the lead to 10-2. Sue Thacker, Felix Wuensch, and Josh Thacker all pitched in with RBI’s in the 7-run inning.

“Today, I think the kids just shut down the other team defensively. We had some excellent ground ball feeling that resulted in easy outs for us” said Coach Erika McDonald.

