CI Little League: Massias’ two home runs lead Cayman Water to Pony Championship

June 13, 2018
Jordan Armenise
Russell Massias smacked two home runs Saturday (9 June) to lead Cayman Water over undefeated Greenlight RE 11-6 in the Cayman Islands Little League Pony Division Championships.

Massias opened the first inning with a two-run homer to give Cayman Water a 3-0 lead. Greenlight responded as Matthew Bornikowsky and Naquon Forbes drove in RBI’s to cut the lead to 3-2.

The Cayman Water bats exploded in the second, including Massias’ second homer and Cooper Nelson first to extend the lead to 10-2. Sue Thacker, Felix Wuensch, and Josh Thacker all pitched in with RBI’s in the 7-run inning.

“Today, I think the kids just shut down the other team defensively. We had some excellent ground ball feeling that resulted in easy outs for us” said Coach Erika McDonald.

