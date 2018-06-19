Conservation Council questions prior CPA approval for Kaaboo site lands

The National Conservation Council is scheduled to meet Wednesday (20 June), where it’s expected to formally confirm its decision not to require an Environmental Impact Assessment for the site of next year’s Kaaboo festival.

The Department of Environment’s screening opinion on the proposal outlines five recommendations.

They include a moratorium on events on the site from May through November as not to interfere with turtle nesting season.

The DOE also looked back to 2013, when it recommended strongly against approving the initial application to clear and fill what it described as a unique and ecologically important habitat.

The DOE, acting under delegated authority of the NCC, reiterated concerns over the loss of more than one million square feet of wetlands.

“It is unclear whether planning permission was indeed granted for these clearing and filling works,” wrote the DOE in a memo dated 9 May that accompanied the screening opinion

The DOE said the conservation council secretary has drafted a letter to the Central Planing Authority to ask why the department’s list of recommendations from the 2013 application to clear and fill the land were ignored.

