Court grants order in favor of $1B Dubai-based company Abraaj

The middle east’s largest private equity firm has successfully petitioned a Cayman Islands court to appoint PWC as its provisional liquidators, according to offshore law firm Carey Olsen.

Abraaj’s US $1 billion health care fund has had a fallout with several investors, including the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

Abraaj holdings filed an application in Grand Court chambers Monday (18 June).

The Dubai-based company is trying to stem the fallout with major investors and creditors who seek to wind-up the company after a row over how it uses its money.

