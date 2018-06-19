CPA Conference

Kaaboo – Tickets on Sale Now
June 18, 2018
Seaford Russell jr.
Lawmakers and political leaders from around the Caribbean converged in Cayman for the 43rd Annual Regional Commonwealth Parliamentary Association Conference.
The opening ceremony was held this morning, delegates from approximately 20 countries mainly from the region, as well as other commonwealth countries, were in attendance.

The conference included the Annual General Meeting of the CAA, the 14th Annual Regional Youth Parliament and the 11th Regional Conference of the Commonwealth Women Parliamentarians. Premier Alden McLaughlin spoke at the event this morning and said all commonwealth countries gain strength through the CPA.

A formal celebration was held at the governor’s house later after the conference.

