Customs changes aim to green light arriving passengers

You’ll soon notice some changes in the Customs area after arriving in Grand Cayman.

As of 30 June, inbound passengers who do not need to declare items will not be required to complete a Customs declaration form, according to a Government Information Services statement.

Instead, they’ll be directed through a “green channel” inside the Customs arrivals hall.

This includes Customs operations on the Sister Islands, but cruise passengers are specifically excluded from the policy change.

