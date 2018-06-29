Dart secures CPA approval to relocate beach access near Kimpton

The Central Planning Authority approves an application to relocate a registered public right of way near the Kimpton Seafire hotel.

With approval from the CPA, a registered 12-foot public right of way located directly to the west of the Kimpton will be moved to the northern boundary of the property. There’s already an existing 12-foot beach access pathway located on the southern boundary of the adjacent property.

In CPA documents, the Dart-affiliated Crymble Landholdings detailed its plans to pedesrianise the westernmost end of Raliegh Quay, expand and landscape the existing carpark, as well as augmenting the unique rooftop profile of the Tiki beach building.

While Dart claims these steps improve the access and public enjoyment of the surrounding beach area, one activist has another take.

“The problem here is, when you make small increments, small changes, first the ones down at Royal Palms, what happened there, because of the tunnel, and then now you are moving these, and soon the other ones that are there, seven others up on this stretch of road back here, areas that have been used in our prescriptive rights of way,” said beach access activist Billy Adam.

It’s important to make the distinction between registered and prescriptive rights of way.

The two adjacent easements relating to the Crymble application are registered rights of way. The relocation effectively combines two 12 foot access pathways into one 24 foot access.

As Mr. Adam pointed out, there are several prescriptive beach accesses in the vicinity. According to the mammoth Lands and Survey beach access report made public this year, there are at least seven of these indefeasible rights of way in front of the Kimpton property.

