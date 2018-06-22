Kaaboo – Tickets on Sale Now
DEH announces more garbage pick up delays

June 21, 2018
Jevaughnie Ebanks
Cayman’s garbage woes continue. This as the Department of Health says residents in the Eastern districts can expect delays in their garbage collection.

According to a DEH statement on Thursday (21 June) affected areas include; Frank Hall homes off the East-West Arterial, Anise Estates, Shamrock Road (from Ocean Club to inside Spotts Newlands), Shamrock Road (from Tall Tree to the entrance of Will T. Drive), North Sound Estates, sections of Moonbeam Drive including Nathan Merren Drive and Candlewood Drive to Brushwood Way, as well as, Hirst Road (College Close to Windward Drive.)

The DEH said garbage pick up scheduled for today (21 June) will be collected on Friday (22 June.)

Jevaughnie Ebanks

